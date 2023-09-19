Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) celebrates with Anthony Santander (25) and Ryan O'Hearn (32) after they all scored on Hays' home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Orioles vs. Astros, September 19, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 19, 2023.

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) celebrates with Anthony Santander (25) and Ryan O'Hearn (32) after they all scored on Hays' home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays hits a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker (30) hits a two-run home run as Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann (27) reaches for the pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins, right, steals second base as Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena reaches to tag him during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn, right, celebrates with Austin Hays (21) after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn (32) celebrates with Anthony Santander (25) after both scored on O'Hearn's home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn (32) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits a two-run home run as Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz reaches for the pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

