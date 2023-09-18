Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) celebrates with Jorge Mateo (3) after both scored on a single by Ryan O'Hearn during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) celebrates with Jorge Mateo (3) after both scored on a single by Ryan O'Hearn during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Orioles vs. Astros, September 18, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 18, 2023.

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) celebrates with Jorge Mateo (3) after both scored on a single by Ryan O'Hearn during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run single against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn, right, hits a two-run single as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, left, is tagged out at home plate by Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, right, is tagged out at home plate by Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) scores as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado stands at home plate during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) hits a sacrifice fly ball as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) dives toward third base after hitting a triple against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, hits an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Austin Hays catches a fly ball by Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

