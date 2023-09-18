Orioles vs. Astros, September 18, 2023 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) celebrates with Jorge Mateo (3) after both scored on a single by Ryan O'Hearn during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run single against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn, right, hits a two-run single as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)AdvertisementHouston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, left, is tagged out at home plate by Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)AdvertisementHouston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, right, is tagged out at home plate by Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) scores as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado stands at home plate during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) hits a sacrifice fly ball as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) dives toward third base after hitting a triple against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)AdvertisementHouston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, hits an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles left fielder Austin Hays catches a fly ball by Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)