Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier cannot reach a sharp grounder by Houston batter José Abreu.

Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier cannot reach a sharp grounder by Houston batter José Abreu. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs Astros, August 9, 2023 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Baltimore Orioles play the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 9, 2023.

Orioles’ Austin Hayes celebrates his two-run home run with Colton Cowser in the fourth inning of a game against the Houston Astros on August 9, 2023.

Orioles’ Austin Hayes celebrates his two-run home run with Colton Cowser in the fourth inning of a game against the Houston Astros on August 9, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles’ Austin Hayes rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a game against the Houston Astros.

Orioles’ Austin Hayes rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a game against the Houston Astros. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
With Houston’s Alex Bregman leading off at second, Orioles pitcher Jack Flaherty spears a grounder hit by Yordan Alvarez.

With Houston’s Alex Bregman leading off at second, Orioles pitcher Jack Flaherty spears a grounder hit by Yordan Alvarez. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Astros’ José Abreu slides safely at home with a run for Houston in front of Orioles catcher Adley Ruschman on August 9, 2023.

Astros’ José Abreu slides safely at home with a run for Houston in front of Orioles catcher Adley Ruschman on August 9, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier cannot reach a sharp grounder by Houston batter José Abreu.

Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier cannot reach a sharp grounder by Houston batter José Abreu. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty watches Astros’ Kyle Tucker run around the bases with a home run.

Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty watches Astros’ Kyle Tucker run around the bases with a home run. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement