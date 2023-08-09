Orioles vs Astros, August 9, 2023 | PHOTOS

Orioles’ Austin Hayes celebrates his two-run home run with Colton Cowser in the fourth inning of a game against the Houston Astros on August 9, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles’ Austin Hayes rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a game against the Houston Astros. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementWith Houston’s Alex Bregman leading off at second, Orioles pitcher Jack Flaherty spears a grounder hit by Yordan Alvarez. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementAstros’ José Abreu slides safely at home with a run for Houston in front of Orioles catcher Adley Ruschman on August 9, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles second baseman Adam Frazier cannot reach a sharp grounder by Houston batter José Abreu. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty watches Astros’ Kyle Tucker run around the bases with a home run. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)