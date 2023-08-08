Orioles vs. Astros, August 8, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles’ Jorge Mateo is congratulated by pitcher Grayson Rodriguez following his catch at the wall denying the potential home run by the Houston Astros on August 8, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementThe Baltimore Orioles’ Adley Rutschman celebrates his homerun with Anthony Santander in a game against the Houston Astros. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementThe Baltimore Orioles’ Ramón Urías slides safely at home on a grounder past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementThe Baltimore Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez throws against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)