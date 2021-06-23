(Kenneth K. Lam) Baltimore Orioles Sports Orioles vs. Astros, June 22, 2021 | PHOTOS Jun 22, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Baltimore Orioles play the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 22, 2021. Orioles vs. Astros Astros' Chas McCormick scores the go-ahead run before the tag by Orioles catcher Pedro Severino in the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 22, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Astros Orioles right-fielder DJ Stewart is not able to catch the fly ball by Astros' Myles Straw which drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Astros Orioles' Hunter Harvey, center, pitches against the Astros in the seventh inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Astros Orioles pitcher Jorge López points to the stand as he walks to the dugout after he was relieved in the seventh inning. The Astros defeated the Orioles by score of 3 to 1 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 22, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Astros Astros' eventual game-winner Zack Greinke pitches against the Orioles in the sixth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Astros Orioles' Maikel Franco, right, reacts after he was called out on strikes as Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, left, tosses the ball in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Astros Astros' Myles Straw's long fly ball hit the top of the wall near Orioles left-fielder Austin Hays' elbow in the second inning. The hit was ruled a home-run over turning the umpires' ruling on the field as the ball bounced back onto the field. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Astros Orioles left-fielder Austin Hays cannot make a play on the long fly ball by Astros' Myles Straw which bounced off the top of the wall back onto the field in the second inning. The hit was ruled a home-run by replay challenge over-turning the umpires' ruling on the field. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Astros Orioles' Freddy Galvis makes a back-handed grab of a grounder by Astros' Martin Maldonado for a put out at first base during the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Astros Astros' Michael Brantley, bottom, connects for the first hit of the game against Orioles starter Joege Lopez, right, in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Astros Orioles starter Joege Lopez pitches against the Astros in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Astros Astros' Abraham Toro cannot glove a grounder by Orioles' Freddy Galvis for an infield single in the first inning. . (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Astros The Orioles Bird poses with a rainbow flag for team photographer Todd Olszewski, right, before the start of tonight's game against the Astros.The Astros defeated the Orioles by score of 3 to 1 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam) Advertisement