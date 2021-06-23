xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Orioles vs. Astros, June 22, 2021 | PHOTOS

Orioles right-fielder DJ Stewart is not able to catch the fly ball by Astros' Myles Straw which drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.
(Kenneth K. Lam)

Orioles vs. Astros, June 22, 2021 | PHOTOS

Jun 22, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Baltimore Orioles play the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 22, 2021.
Orioles vs. Astros
Astros' Chas McCormick scores the go-ahead run before the tag by Orioles catcher Pedro Severino in the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 22, 2021.
Astros' Chas McCormick scores the go-ahead run before the tag by Orioles catcher Pedro Severino in the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 22, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Astros
Orioles right-fielder DJ Stewart is not able to catch the fly ball by Astros' Myles Straw which drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.
Orioles right-fielder DJ Stewart is not able to catch the fly ball by Astros' Myles Straw which drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Astros
Orioles' Hunter Harvey, center, pitches against the Astros in the seventh inning.
Orioles' Hunter Harvey, center, pitches against the Astros in the seventh inning. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Astros
Orioles pitcher Jorge López points to the stand as he walks to the dugout after he was relieved in the seventh inning. The Astros defeated the Orioles by score of 3 to 1 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 22, 2021.
Orioles pitcher Jorge López points to the stand as he walks to the dugout after he was relieved in the seventh inning. The Astros defeated the Orioles by score of 3 to 1 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 22, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Astros
Astros' eventual game-winner Zack Greinke pitches against the Orioles in the sixth inning.
Astros' eventual game-winner Zack Greinke pitches against the Orioles in the sixth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Astros
Orioles' Maikel Franco, right, reacts after he was called out on strikes as Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, left, tosses the ball in the second inning.
Orioles' Maikel Franco, right, reacts after he was called out on strikes as Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, left, tosses the ball in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Astros
Astros' Myles Straw's long fly ball hit the top of the wall near Orioles left-fielder Austin Hays' elbow in the second inning. The hit was ruled a home-run over turning the umpires' ruling on the field as the ball bounced back onto the field.
Astros' Myles Straw's long fly ball hit the top of the wall near Orioles left-fielder Austin Hays' elbow in the second inning. The hit was ruled a home-run over turning the umpires' ruling on the field as the ball bounced back onto the field. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Astros
Orioles left-fielder Austin Hays cannot make a play on the long fly ball by Astros' Myles Straw which bounced off the top of the wall back onto the field in the second inning. The hit was ruled a home-run by replay challenge over-turning the umpires' ruling on the field.
Orioles left-fielder Austin Hays cannot make a play on the long fly ball by Astros' Myles Straw which bounced off the top of the wall back onto the field in the second inning. The hit was ruled a home-run by replay challenge over-turning the umpires' ruling on the field. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Astros
Orioles' Freddy Galvis makes a back-handed grab of a grounder by Astros' Martin Maldonado for a put out at first base during the second inning.
Orioles' Freddy Galvis makes a back-handed grab of a grounder by Astros' Martin Maldonado for a put out at first base during the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Astros
Astros' Michael Brantley, bottom, connects for the first hit of the game against Orioles starter Joege Lopez, right, in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Astros' Michael Brantley, bottom, connects for the first hit of the game against Orioles starter Joege Lopez, right, in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Astros
Orioles starter Joege Lopez pitches against the Astros in the first inning.
Orioles starter Joege Lopez pitches against the Astros in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Astros
Astros' Abraham Toro cannot glove a grounder by Orioles' Freddy Galvis for an infield single in the first inning. .
Astros' Abraham Toro cannot glove a grounder by Orioles' Freddy Galvis for an infield single in the first inning. . (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Astros
The Orioles Bird poses with a rainbow flag for team photographer Todd Olszewski, right, before the start of tonight's game against the Astros.The Astros defeated the Orioles by score of 3 to 1 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
The Orioles Bird poses with a rainbow flag for team photographer Todd Olszewski, right, before the start of tonight's game against the Astros.The Astros defeated the Orioles by score of 3 to 1 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement