(Kenneth K. Lam) Baltimore Orioles Sports Orioles vs. Athletics on April 25, 2021| PHOTOS Apr 25, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Orioles beat the Athletics, 8-1, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Orioles vs. the A's Orioles starter John Means pitches in the fifth inning against the A's at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 25, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. the A's Orioles' Austin Hays, right, points to the stand after his two-run home run against the A's in the fourth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. the A's Orioles' Austin Hays, right, connects for a two-run home run against the A's in the fourth inning. He had two home runs in the game. (Kenneth K. Lam) Advertisement