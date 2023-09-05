Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on a fielding error by Los Angeles Angels left fielder Randal Grichuk during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on a fielding error by Los Angeles Angels left fielder Randal Grichuk during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Orioles vs. Angels, September 5, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on September 5, 2023.

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Austin Hays, left, can't get to a ball hit for a single by Los Angeles Angels' Randal Grichuk as right fielder Ryan McKenna backs him up during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle, right, is tagged out by Los Angeles Angels second baseman Brandon Drury, center, as second base umpire Ryan Wills watches during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on a fielding error by Los Angeles Angels left fielder Randal Grichuk during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman, right, hits an RBI single as Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe watches during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo, right, scores on a single by Adley Rutschman as Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe waits for the ball during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

