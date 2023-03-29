Boog's barbecue pit beef sandwich is seen at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Boog's barbecue pit beef sandwich is seen at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Changes for Baltimore Orioles 2023 season | PHOTOS

Changes are in store for the 2023 Baltimore Orioles' season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Boog's barbecue pit beef sandwich is seen at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The Yard Dog is offered at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Yard Dog is offered at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

A sample of crab pretzel is seen before the 2023 Baltimore Orioles' season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

A sample of crab pretzel is seen before the 2023 Baltimore Orioles' season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

This is chicken tenders with wedge fries and roll.

This is chicken tenders with wedge fries and roll. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Seasoned chips are on the menu for the 2023 Baltimore Orioles' season.

Seasoned chips are on the menu for the 2023 Baltimore Orioles' season. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

A chicken sandwich sample is part of the changes that are in store for the 2023 Baltimore Orioles' season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

A chicken sandwich sample is part of the changes that are in store for the 2023 Baltimore Orioles' season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The Cuban sandwich is seen at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Cuban sandwich is seen at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Pepperoni pizza is displayed at the ballpark.

Pepperoni pizza is displayed at the ballpark. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

This is one of the entrances of the ballpark before the start of the 2023 Baltimore Orioles' season.

This is one of the entrances of the ballpark before the start of the 2023 Baltimore Orioles' season. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Sunlight bathes the playing field in a view from the seventh floor of the warehouse.

Sunlight bathes the playing field in a view from the seventh floor of the warehouse. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The playing field is seen from the seventh floor of the warehouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The playing field is seen from the seventh floor of the warehouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

In a view from the seventh floor of the warehouse, the playing field is seen before the start of the 2023 Baltimore Orioles' season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

In a view from the seventh floor of the warehouse, the playing field is seen before the start of the 2023 Baltimore Orioles' season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Sunlight bathes the warehouse as changes are in store for the 2023 Baltimore Orioles' season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Sunlight bathes the warehouse as changes are in store for the 2023 Baltimore Orioles' season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

This is a view of the warehouse at the ballpark.

This is a view of the warehouse at the ballpark. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

This is one of the entrances at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

This is one of the entrances at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

