AP photo

Sammy Sosa launches a game-winning home run against the New York Mets in a game in 1996. He went on to hit a then-career-high 40 homers that season, the second in his current streak of 10 consecutive seasons with 30 or more home runs. Sosa, a seven-time All-Star, is also the only player to hit more than 60 homers in a season three times.