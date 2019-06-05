Sod replacement continues at Camden Yards

The Orioles' replacement of the sod at Camden Yards, announced last week, is well on its way to completion, if the most recent photographs are any indication.

Throughout the process, the team is updating the progress inside the ballpark regularly, and the once-green expanses of outfield grass are now down to the base sand level.

The team expects the project to be completed by Dec. 1, and if the early photos are any indication, the transformation will be stark. Check back here throughout the process for more updates as they're posted.

