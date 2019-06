Rob Carr, Getty Images

Like most teams, it's all about the pitching for the Yankees, and especially the starting pitching. Ace CC Sabathia had a sub-par year by his lofty standards (15-6, 3.38 ERA), and due to injury he made his fewest number of starts (28) since 2006. But he allowed just four total runs in his final 24 innings and will pace a rotation that is steady if not spectacular. The team has enough offensive firepower to blow past any opponent, but it has been spotty.