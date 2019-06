Patrick Semansky / Associated Press

Adam Jones delivered one of the best months of his career in April, batting .400 with five home runs, 19 RBIs and just 10 strikeouts. He's a strong candidate for American League Player of the Month, but it'll be tough to get past the amazing start of former teammate Nelson Cruz, who led the majors with 10 homers and 22 RBIs while batting .322 for the Mariners. No matter. The thing that impressed me most was the way Jones responded to the civil unrest in Baltimore. He continues to grow as a team leader and major asset to the city. Jones' work with inner-city kids is well known and he takes every opportunity to be an ambassador for baseball in the community. He doesn't yet have the influence of a Ray Lewis, but he may get there if he continues to embellish his superstar status and remains committed to making a difference with the strong voice he has developed.