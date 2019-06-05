Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Revisiting the biggest Orioles questions heading into the offseason

Shortly after the 2013 regular season ended -- on Oct. 1 to be precise -- we took a look at the five most pressing issues facing the Orioles heading into this offseason. Spoiler alert: Several of those questions are still unresolved as pitchers and catchers report to Sarasota, Fla., this week. In what has been a strange offseason throughout baseball -- and an incredibly head-shaking one in Baltimore -- spring training will commence with plenty of Orioles questions looming, and some players still available on the free-agent market who could cushion this winter's bumpy road. We'll explore some of the February-March issues facing the Orioles later this week. For today, though, we'll revisit the five questions that were printed in October and see how they were (or weren't) answered. -- Dan Connolly, The Baltimore Sun
