The lowly Lions managed 229 yards and just a second-quarter field goal on a rainy day in Baltimore. Running back Ray Rice gained over 200 yards from scrimmage and picked up one of the team's five rushing touchdowns in the game. Willis McGahee scored twice.

In the regular season finale in quarterback Joe Flacco and coach John Harbaugh's debut season, the Ravens held Jacksonville to 245 total yards and scored three second-quarter touchdowns to pull away. Running back Rolando McClain scored twice, while Willis McGahee added a touchdown.

Under John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 10-5 at home in December, with just two losses coming outside the division. In that batch of wins, there have been plenty of laughers. With the Jaguars coming to town, a look back on five December drubbings the Ravens have delivered at home.

Jon Meoli