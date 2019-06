Forsett's breakout season at the age of 29 continued in the last game before the bye, when he scored twice and broke off a late 37-yard run to give him 112 yards on 20 carries in the 21-7 win.

He might have slowed since, but the former Panther took care of all the family business when his old team came to Baltimore. Smith's day began with the improbable tipped-ball touchdown and ended with seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens' stars haven't always played like it en route to a 6-4 record before the Week 11 bye. But when they do, it's something to behold. This week's Five for Friday highlights the five best individual performances the Ravens have turned out through this point in the 2014 season.

Jon Meoli