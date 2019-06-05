Pros and Cons: A look at the 8 AL wild card contenders

CON: Experience at closer Leading the race for the top wild card spot, the Angels surely have the best odds of making the playoffs. And, to be honest, it was tough to find a significant "con" for them. The Angels can pitch, hit, field and run. Ernesto Frieri has been dominant at the back end of their bullpen, but he is a first-year closer, so if you're splitting hairs, maybe that can be construed as a potential weakness in the final weeks.

PRO: Mike Trout You may remember some talk about the Angels signing Albert Pujols for $254 million this offseason, but somehow he's become a secondary storyline in Anaheim. Mike Trout -- who hit his first career homer here in Baltimore last year and may have had the catch of the year at Camden Yards last month -- has lived up to all the expectations. Through Tuesday he led the AL in batting (.355) and stolen bases (30), and the Angels have been a different team with him in the lineup.

When baseball added a second wild card in each league this season, the thinking was it would keep more teams in the hunt as the season wore down. So far, so good -- especially in the American League. There are currently 8 AL teams that either occupy one of the two wild card spots or are within three games of the second one. Each team has its own pros and cons that have landed it in this spot. Here's a look at a pro and con for each of those teams. After going through, take your best stab at picking which two teams will play in the inaugural wild card playoff in October. (NOTE: Stats through Tuesday's play.) -- David Selig