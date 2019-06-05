Projecting the Orioles' 25-man roster for 2014 Opening Day

2013 statistics: .286 average/.370 on-base percentage/.634 slugging percentage, 53 HRs, 138 RBIs in 160 games After finishing third in the American League Most Valuable Player race in 2013 and a nice raise that will come in his second arbitration year, there are no more questions about Davis at first base.

Spring training is about five weeks from now. The Orioles have made several small changes to their 40-man roster so far this offseason, but they'll likely make more moves by the time pitchers and catchers report to Sarasota, Fla., on Feb. 13. As we inch closer to the start of spring training, it's a good time to take another look at the Orioles' 40-man roster and project which 25 players will return to Baltimore on Opening Day in March. Who is a lock to make the Opening Day roster? Which players will have to battle for a roster spot? Who has an uphill climb? Who has a question mark due to injuries or other concerns? -- Eduardo A. Encina, The Baltimore Sun