Courtesy of the Baltimore Orioles

2015 stats (KBO): 141 G, .326/.438/.541 slash line, 26 2B, 0 3B, 28 HR, 121 RBIs, 63 K, 101 BB

Skinny: The left-handed-hitting Kim could begin the year in the bottom third in the order, if he earns a starting job right away. But if he turns out to be the kind of hitter he was in South Korea, he would best fit near the top of the lineup, likely in the No. 2 spot.