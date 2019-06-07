Projected Opening Day roster for the most expensive Orioles team ever

With workouts soon making way to real spring training games this week, it's never too early to start projecting what the Orioles' lineup and roster will look like on Opening Day when April 4 finally arrives. With this being the most expensive Orioles team ever assembled, here's an early look at the Orioles' projected Opening Day lineup, 25-man roster, and how much they'll make. Using this roster construction, the team's Opening Day payroll will be $142.775 million. Last year's Opening Day payroll was just a shade under $119 million.

All salary figures are courtesy of Cot's Baseball Contracts, and players who are not yet eligible for salary arbitration are assigned a figure around the league minimum of $507,500.