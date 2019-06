Brian Garfinkel / Getty Images

Fister's stock dropped dramatically over the past year. He lost his rotation spot with the Washington Nationals and ended the season in the bullpen, but the Orioles like reclamation projects. Fister has dealt with injuries — he missed more than a month with forearm stiffness in 2015 — and his fastball velocity and strikeout rate have dropped over the past three years. But we know from history that the Orioles would ensure Fister is healthy before completing a deal with him.