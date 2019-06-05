Potential candidates for Orioles' next pitching coach

Age: 54 Recent position: Atlanta Braves special assistant Skinny: It would be a homecoming in many ways for Chiti, who last pitched in the minors with Hagerstown in 1981 and who began his coaching career in the Orioles' organization. He also has a history with Showalter, having served as his bullpen coach in Texas in 2006. Connolly's take: Chiti has worn many hats, but never that of a big league pitching coach. There's little question he could handle it. Still, the Orioles would have to ask permission from the Braves, and Chiti is one of general manager Frank Wren's most trusted assistants. I don't see it.

Age: 61 Recent position: Orioles pitching coach Skinny: Well liked and professional, Castro did a solid job when he took over in August. He has a long-standing relationship with Duquette dating to their Milwaukee Brewers days, so if he doesn't get the job, it's likely he stays with the organization in some capacity. Connolly's take: Castro normally would be in the mix, according to industry sources, but since the club is interviewing outside candidates, it's likely the Orioles go in another direction. Still, they'll find a spot for Castro, maybe as bullpen coach.

Now that Rick Adair absolutely will not be returning to the Orioles in 2014, the club has begun its search for a new pitching coach. It will be their fifth since Buck Showalter took over as manager in August 2010. But Showalter has really only hired one pitching coach -- Mark Connor, who replaced Rick Kranitz in the 2010 offseason and then resigned in June 2011. Adair was promoted at that time from bullpen coach and then, when he took a leave of absence this August, bullpen coach Bill Castro was promoted to the position. So this will be a key hire for Showalter and executive vice president Dan Duquette. They are expected to conduct some interviews next week -- former Philadelphia Phillies pitching coach Rich Dubee will be in on Tuesday, according to an industry source -- and they'd like to have a decision made by the end of the month or shortly thereafter. The sense is that the hire will come from outside the organization and that it most likely will be someone who has previously held the role in the majors. And the belief is that Duquette and Showalter will work together in making the decision -- that one won't force the other's hand. It's early in the process, but here's an educated guess of 10 potential candidates for the job (in alphabetical order):