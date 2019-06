Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Yankees fan Jeffrey Maier, top, reaches over the right-field fence at Yankee Stadium to knock Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter's home run into the stands above Orioles right fielder Tony Tarasco in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Oct. 9, 1996. The home run tied the game, 4-4, and the Yankees won in the bottom of the 11th when center fielder Bernie Williams hit a solo home run off Orioles relief pitcher Randy Myers.