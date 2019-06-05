Pick the winners for each MLB award

The Baseball Writers Association of America's annual awards are scheduled to be announced Nov. 12-15. Rookies of the Year awards for each league will be announced Monday, Managers of the Year on Tuesday, the Cy Youngs on Wednesday and the Most Valuable Players on Thursday. Click through to the finalists for each award (in alphabetical order) and cast your vote for who should win each of them. (NOTE: Official voting by the BBWAA was conducted at the end of the regular season and does not take the playoffs into account.)