Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the week of Sept. 5-11

Duane Burleson / Getty Images

The Orioles displayed their on-again, off-again offense again last week, but it was on a lot more than it was off. They scored three runs twice and six runs or more four times on the way to a pair of very important series victories. If they can keep averaging 6.8 runs per game, they’ll probably win the World Series, but that isn’t going to happen. It’s just important for them to pump up the volume at this late stage in the season. O’s hitters combined to bat .271 with 12 homers. Manny Machado led the way with a .346 average. Chris Davis, sore hand notwithstanding, had three homers and six RBIs and Jonathan Schoop made the most of his five hits to drive in six runs. Adam Jones was the straw that stirred the drink out of the leadoff spot with eight hits, two homers and four RBIs.