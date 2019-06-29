Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the week of Sept. 5-11

Duane Burleson / Getty Images
The Orioles displayed their on-again, off-again offense again last week, but it was on a lot more than it was off. They scored three runs twice and six runs or more four times on the way to a pair of very important series victories. If they can keep averaging 6.8 runs per game, they’ll probably win the World Series, but that isn’t going to happen. It’s just important for them to pump up the volume at this late stage in the season. O’s hitters combined to bat .271 with 12 homers. Manny Machado led the way with a .346 average. Chris Davis, sore hand notwithstanding, had three homers and six RBIs and Jonathan Schoop made the most of his five hits to drive in six runs. Adam Jones was the straw that stirred the drink out of the leadoff spot with eight hits, two homers and four RBIs.
The Orioles' ascent to the top of the defensive rankings continues. They now stand a close second to the Tigers in the American League in fielding percentage (fourth overall) and also have committed just one more error than the Tigers, who have made the fewest (64) in the major leagues. Manny Machado committed the only error the Orioles made all week and he did it in a game in which the Orioles scored 11 runs. Defense continues to be the hallmark of Buck Showalter’s Orioles teams.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.