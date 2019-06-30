Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Mike Stobe / Getty Images

The Orioles offense didn’t suddenly rise up and carry the club into the playoffs, but it did deliver enough timely hits after last Monday’s series-opening loss to the Blue Jays to win that huge series and finish the week and regular season with four wins in the last five games. The club averaged four runs per game and batted a combined .258 with eight home runs. The O’s finished the season with 253 homers, four short of the club’s single-season record. Mark Trumbo led the offense with a .440 final-week average and capped his run to the major league home run title as well as the team home run and RBI leadership with two homers and four RBIs. Maybe more important at the moment was the fact that Jonathan Schoop snapped out of an offensive funk at the plate with a .364 average and five RBIs. Matt Wieters also had a big week and Hyun Soo Kim hit what might have been the biggest homer of the season.