Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the week of July 18-24

The Orioles defense has been very good for years, but it is just rounding into normal statistical form. Early in the season, the absence of J.J. Hardy and an inordinate number of errors by young pitchers dropped the Orioles into the lower reaches of the major league team rankings for fielding percentage. Since then, however, the O’s defense has climbed steadily and now is back in the top 10 – ranking eighth in the majors and third in the American League in that department. Last week, the O’s were charged with only two errors, the first a catcher’s interference call against Caleb Joseph and the other yesterday’s infield error by Jonathan Schoop that was really the result of trying to do too much on the play. They’ll take that kind of overall performance every week the rest of the way.