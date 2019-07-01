Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the week of Aug. 8-14

Jason O. Watson / Getty Images

It should be apparent by now that the Orioles are usually going to do one of two things at the plate this season – frustrate you or surprise you. They delivered a very frustrating offensive performance against the pitching-challenged Oakland A’s, scoring just three runs in the first three games of the four-game series at the Oakland Coliseum. Things went better in San Francisco, but it took a terrific comeback and a dramatic homer by Jonathan Schoop on Sunday to capture that series. Adam Jones led the offense with a .367 average, two homers and five RBIs for the week. Matt Wieters was right behind him, but packed most of his offensive production into a five-hit performance on Sunday. Mark Trumbo’s home run pace slowed after the All-Star break, but it picked up with three homers last week to hold the major league lead (34) and he led the club with eight RBIs. Chris Davis continues to search for his stroke, but he reached base 10 times last week and scored four runs.