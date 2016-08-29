Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the week of Aug. 22-28

Rich Schultz / Getty Images

The Orioles have been all over the place the last couple of weeks, but it’s tough to fault the offense for the way they fell off the map for two days in New York. They averaged just under five runs per game against the Yankees and spread them out evenly over the three games. During the more-uplifting home-and-home series against the Nationals, they only scored fewer than four runs once in the four interleague games, and that was almost excusable against a very dominating Max Scherzer. The good news is that the home runs are coming in bunches again, especially from Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis, and Manny Machado is on a big roll at the plate. He hit .394 last week with three homers and seven RBIs. The bad news is that Adam Jones came up with a sore hamstring at a time when he had been swinging the bat very well. This upcoming homestand will be a reality check against the Blue Jays and Yankees.