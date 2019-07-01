Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the week of Aug. 15-21

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun
Here’s why the Orioles are the source of great fan frustration even though they remain in one of the playoff slots in the American League. During the first six games of their current homestand, they averaged a respectable five runs per game, but 70 percent of those runs were scored in the first two games of the Houston Astros series and they only won one of those games. In the other four games, they averaged 2.25 runs per game and lost all four of them. Of course, it really didn’t matter that much because they were outscored 50-30 last week. Ouch. They hit 17 home runs in six games and won one of those six games. Ouch. Chris Davis snapped out of a long slump to hit five home runs and it was still the worst homestand of the season. Ouch.
Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun
Statistically, it was an average week for the defense, but it included a rare game on Sunday where the defense was instrumental in defeat. The Astros scored three runs in a fifth inning that started with an error by Manny Machado and included a two-run double that Chris Davis lost in the lights. Yes, the lights, even though it was supposed to be a day game. Overall, the defense made three errors last week, but remained among the top five major league teams in fielding percentage and ranks fourth in fewest errors.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.