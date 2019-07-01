Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the week of Aug. 15-21

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Here’s why the Orioles are the source of great fan frustration even though they remain in one of the playoff slots in the American League. During the first six games of their current homestand, they averaged a respectable five runs per game, but 70 percent of those runs were scored in the first two games of the Houston Astros series and they only won one of those games. In the other four games, they averaged 2.25 runs per game and lost all four of them. Of course, it really didn’t matter that much because they were outscored 50-30 last week. Ouch. They hit 17 home runs in six games and won one of those six games. Ouch. Chris Davis snapped out of a long slump to hit five home runs and it was still the worst homestand of the season. Ouch.