Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for May 4, 2015

Chris O'Meara / Associated Press

For obvious reasons, it's a short sample this week. The Orioles played just four games - and all of them under unusual circumstances - because of the unrest in Baltimore, so no one should be surprised that those games did not produce a particularly consistent offensive performance. The club scored half of the week's runs in the no-fan game against the White Sox and then depended heavily on pitching during the home-on-the-road series against the Rays. The O's batted just .242 as a team and scored a total of 16 runs in four games. Adam Jones led the way again with a .400 average, followed closely by Manny Machado (.385), who has found his stride. Catcher Caleb Joseph (pictured) also had another solid week at the plate (.286, 1 HR, 3 RBIs).