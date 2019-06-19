Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for May 4, 2015

Chris O'Meara / Associated Press
For obvious reasons, it's a short sample this week. The Orioles played just four games - and all of them under unusual circumstances - because of the unrest in Baltimore, so no one should be surprised that those games did not produce a particularly consistent offensive performance. The club scored half of the week's runs in the no-fan game against the White Sox and then depended heavily on pitching during the home-on-the-road series against the Rays. The O's batted just .242 as a team and scored a total of 16 runs in four games. Adam Jones led the way again with a .400 average, followed closely by Manny Machado (.385), who has found his stride. Catcher Caleb Joseph (pictured) also had another solid week at the plate (.286, 1 HR, 3 RBIs).
Chris O'Meara / Associated Press
This is not your usual Buck Showalter defensive team at the moment, but who could really expect it to be with the constant, injury-related turnover on the infield? No glaring deficiencies over the past four games, but infielders made three errors and, surprisingly, Manny Machado made two of them. The Orioles still rank in the bottom third of the majors in fielding percentage (23rd), but apparently help is on the way. Steady J.J. Hardy is getting close to returning from that nagging shoulder injury.
Every week, columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.
Peter Schmuck