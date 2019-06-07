Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for May 18

Greg Fiume / Getty Images

The O’s are still trying to replicate the terrific defense that helped them reach the playoffs two of the past three years, but Manny Machado hasn’t been himself with the glove and overall infield stability will remain an issue as long as there is a revolving door at second base. The Orioles committed three errors in Tuesday’s ugly loss to the Blue Jays and a total of five infield errors over the course of the week. Though the club’s overall defensive ranking has improved a bit, the O’s still rank 21st in the major leagues in fielding percentage.