Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for May 18

It was another soft week for the Orioles offense, which managed three runs or fewer in four of six games. The offensive slump dates back to the home-away-from-home series in Florida, a span of 15 games in which the Orioles scored no more than three runs in 9 of 15 games. This past week, Orioles hitters batted a combined .199 with a .255 on-base percentage. Only a couple of Oriole regulars – Jimmy Paredes and Manny Machado – were immune from the funk. Adam Jones closed out the week with a clutch two-run double on Sunday, but batted just .217, and Chris Davis managed just three hits and one walk in 22 plate appearances.
The O’s are still trying to replicate the terrific defense that helped them reach the playoffs two of the past three years, but Manny Machado hasn’t been himself with the glove and overall infield stability will remain an issue as long as there is a revolving door at second base. The Orioles committed three errors in Tuesday’s ugly loss to the Blue Jays and a total of five infield errors over the course of the week. Though the club’s overall defensive ranking has improved a bit, the O’s still rank 21st in the major leagues in fielding percentage.
Every week, columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.
