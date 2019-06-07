Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for June 8

Jason Miller / Getty Images
The week ended on an upbeat note with Sunday’s seven-run performance, which included a big afternoon for Matt Wieters (pictured), who has hit safely in all three games since returning to the lineup on Friday, and the third homer of the week for Adam Jones. Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln … the O’s averaged 2.7 runs through the first six games of the week and probably should feel fortunate to come away with a 3-4 record on the road. They were held to three runs or fewer five times and still need to prove they can give the pitching staff adequate support if they are going to push past the .500 mark.
It’s probably too early to say that the Orioles defense has rebounded because the club now has some stability around the infield, but it certainly looks that way. The O’s made just one error all week – by outfielder Delmon Young – and have risen from the bottom third of the majors in total fielding percentage last month to 10th. That’s still lower than anyone would like, but the defense is trending up and probably will get back into the top five by the end of the season after a very rocky start.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.
