Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for June 8

Jason Miller / Getty Images

The week ended on an upbeat note with Sunday’s seven-run performance, which included a big afternoon for Matt Wieters (pictured), who has hit safely in all three games since returning to the lineup on Friday, and the third homer of the week for Adam Jones. Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln … the O’s averaged 2.7 runs through the first six games of the week and probably should feel fortunate to come away with a 3-4 record on the road. They were held to three runs or fewer five times and still need to prove they can give the pitching staff adequate support if they are going to push past the .500 mark.