Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for Aug. 23

It was far from a banner week for the Orioles lineup, which managed to score more than four runs just once and more than three runs just twice in seven games. The Orioles completed their seven-game season series with the Minnesota Twins having not scored more than three runs in any of those games, even though the Twins arrived in Baltimore last week ranked 24th in the majors in team ERA. Steve Clevenger had a nice week, batting .364 largely as the designated hitter. Henry Urrutia hit a walkoff against the Mets for his first career homer. And Jonathan Schoop completed a down-and-up week by driving in all three runs in Sunday’s game. Still, the overall offensive performance was so sporatic that the thought of this lineup facing the Royals for four games is frightening.
The Orioles have made the fewest errors in the major leagues this season and entered Sunday holding a five-error advantage over the next best team (the Dodgers), but this wasn’t a good week. O’s fielders made seven errors and one fairly serious outfield misplay that contributed to a come-from-ahead loss. The last two were the most painful, coming in the 12th inning of Sunday’s loss after manager Buck Showalter juggled the infield to pinch run for J.J. Hardy in the 11th. Ouch. They’re still the best, but nobody’s perfect. This is the lowest letter grade the defense has gotten in quite a while.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.
