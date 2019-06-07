Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for Aug. 23

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

It was far from a banner week for the Orioles lineup, which managed to score more than four runs just once and more than three runs just twice in seven games. The Orioles completed their seven-game season series with the Minnesota Twins having not scored more than three runs in any of those games, even though the Twins arrived in Baltimore last week ranked 24th in the majors in team ERA. Steve Clevenger had a nice week, batting .364 largely as the designated hitter. Henry Urrutia hit a walkoff against the Mets for his first career homer. And Jonathan Schoop completed a down-and-up week by driving in all three runs in Sunday’s game. Still, the overall offensive performance was so sporatic that the thought of this lineup facing the Royals for four games is frightening.