Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for Aug. 17

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun
It was hard to notice anyone else while Chris Davis continued his otherworldly power trip last week, but there were a lot of big individual performances. Davis, of course, hit five more home runs, including his dramatic walk-off on Saturday night. Adam Jones had four home runs and 10 RBIs. Manny Machado won Friday night’s extra-inning game with a walk-off homer. New right fielder Gerardo Parra had a pair of homers. And Caleb Joseph snapped out of a brief slump with a three-hit performance that included a key two-out, two-run single in the Orioles’ four-run rally in the second inning on Sunday. Overall, the offense batted .278 and averaged 6.3 runs per game for the week – never mind that they were hitting .205 and averaging four runs per game until Sunday’s 18-run, 26-hit eruption. And, of course, they also got no-hit on Wednesday, which would have cost them one letter grade, anyway.
Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press
The stingy defense has spoiled us so much that three errors and a misplayed pop-up (on Sunday) make it look like a so-so week. It certainly started out that way, with those three errors coming in the first two games of the road series in Seattle, but the Orioles still lead the majors in fielding percentage and have made the fewest errors by a wide margin. J.J. Hardy had a rare two-error week, prompting Buck Showalter to rest him on the final day of the West Coast road trip, but he was back to his old, dependable self over the weekend.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.
Peter Schmuck