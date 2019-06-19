Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for Aug. 17

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

It was hard to notice anyone else while Chris Davis continued his otherworldly power trip last week, but there were a lot of big individual performances. Davis, of course, hit five more home runs, including his dramatic walk-off on Saturday night. Adam Jones had four home runs and 10 RBIs. Manny Machado won Friday night’s extra-inning game with a walk-off homer. New right fielder Gerardo Parra had a pair of homers. And Caleb Joseph snapped out of a brief slump with a three-hit performance that included a key two-out, two-run single in the Orioles’ four-run rally in the second inning on Sunday. Overall, the offense batted .278 and averaged 6.3 runs per game for the week – never mind that they were hitting .205 and averaging four runs per game until Sunday’s 18-run, 26-hit eruption. And, of course, they also got no-hit on Wednesday, which would have cost them one letter grade, anyway.