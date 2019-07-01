Peter Schmuck's report card for the Orioles' first week

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

The Orioles didn’t exactly open the offensive flood gates during the first week of the season, but they did hit well in clutch situations and delivered an average of exactly four runs a game, which has been an over-under number that has correlated in the past to the club winning or losing.

Overall, O’s hitters batted .227 with five home runs and seven doubles, numbers they figure to improve on as they settle in at the plate.

The two former Seattle Mariners delivered a big chunk of that production, with newcomer Seth Smith (pictured) leading the club with a .385 average and hitting a game-winning home run against the Yankees on Friday night. Mark Trumbo, who was acquired from the M’s a year ago, delivered the game-winning walkoff on Opening Day and a couple other key hits during the four-game winning streak.