Phil Long / AP

The Orioles picked a bad time to quit hitting, scoring just five runs in the final four games of the week, starting with the lopsided loss in the rubber game of the Yankees series. The historically hot Cleveland Indians may be unbeatable right now, but a supposedly explosive offensive lineup should be able to average more than 1.3 runs a game against anybody. Not so. The only bright spot in the week was the 7-6 victory over the Yankees last Tuesday that featured three home runs from Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop, who have largely been carrying the offense. Machado still led the team with a .304 average and tied with Tim Beckham and Chris Davis for the club lead with two home runs, but Schoop had a rare soft week and nobody picked up the slack. Overall, the club batted an anemic .194 and averaged 2.7 runs per game.