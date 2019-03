Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

Nothing is going to look very good at the end of a 2-8 road trip, but a couple of the prospects made a nice first impression. Chance Sisco got his first major league hit and home run in the same game and was 2 for 2 with two walks in his four plate appearances. Austin Hays also homered and went 4 for 11 in six game appearances. Of the regulars, Trey Mancini (.357) and Adam Jones (.333) led an offense that batted just .209 and averaged barely three runs per game against the Blue Jays and Yankees. Tim Beckham has cooled off some, but still led the week with two homers and four RBI.