Peter Schmuck's Orioles report card for the week (June 12-18)

Obviously, it was pretty much an all-or-nothing week for the Orioles offense. The hitters rung up 10 runs in Wednesday night’s game in Chicago and scored 23 runs in two weekend victories over the St. Louis Cardinals. Going into Saturday’s win, they had hit just four homers in their previous six games, then hit five homers in that blowout victory on Saturday and four more on Sunday. So, they are certainly showing signs that they might be in the midst of an offensive breakout, but the run production is still sporadic. It was good to see the guys at the heart of the lineup get into the act, but the big standouts again were Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop. The offense scored 45 runs in seven games, which would be great if they were distributed a little more evenly.
Though the defense didn’t stumble all over itself last week, the Orioles still don’t seem like they are playing the defensive intensity that has characterized the club during the Buck Showalter era. The O’s made four errors and fell to 11th in the majors in fielding percentage. Nobody’s making excuses, but it has got to be hard to stay focused when your starting pitchers are blowing up regularly in the early innings.
Every week of the regular season, columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.