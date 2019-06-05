Peter Schmuck's Orioles report card for the week (June 12-18)

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Obviously, it was pretty much an all-or-nothing week for the Orioles offense. The hitters rung up 10 runs in Wednesday night’s game in Chicago and scored 23 runs in two weekend victories over the St. Louis Cardinals. Going into Saturday’s win, they had hit just four homers in their previous six games, then hit five homers in that blowout victory on Saturday and four more on Sunday. So, they are certainly showing signs that they might be in the midst of an offensive breakout, but the run production is still sporadic. It was good to see the guys at the heart of the lineup get into the act, but the big standouts again were Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop. The offense scored 45 runs in seven games, which would be great if they were distributed a little more evenly.