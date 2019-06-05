Peter Schmuck's Orioles report card

Adam Hunger / Getty Images

There were signs all week that the Orioles offense was starting to click, except maybe in Tuesday night’s shutout loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. In the other five games, the O’s scored a total of 33 runs, which would have been more than enough for another winning week if the Yankees had not started a meteor shower late in Friday night’s game. Even that frustrating night, there was a breakout performance by Manny Machado and a grand slam from Mark Trumbo, and Saturday’s loss featured the long-awaited run-scoring hit by Caleb Joseph, who waited 19 months for his next RBI and got two of them in one big swing. Meanwhile, Adam Jones and Jonathan Schoop continued to be the most consistent hitters in the Orioles lineup. Overall, O’s hitters combined for a .251 batting average and produced runs throughout the lineup, even though they were just 10-for-42 with runners in scoring position. Grade: B-