Peter Schmuck's Orioles report card

Apparently, scoring a bunch of runs is overrated. The Orioles offense continues to score the bare minimum on an almost daily basis. In the six games last week, the usually explosive O’s lineup scored a total of 15 runs, which works out to an average of just 2.5 runs per game. The combined batting average was .219 and the combined on-base percentage was a meager .277. So, why do we care when the pitching has been so terrific that the Orioles again won both series and posted a 4-2 record? Not a lot of big individual numbers obviously, but Adam Jones remains the most consistent hitter on the team. He tied for the team lead with four RBIs for the week and hit safely in five of the six games. He has had at least one hit in 15 of the 17 games this season. Mark Trumbo snapped out of a funk to lead the Orioles regulars with a .273 average and a .333 OBP, but he’s still waiting for his first home run since his dramatic walkoff on Opening Day. It’s been a tough slog for everybody.
Like last year, the Orioles have needed some time to get their usually strong defensive rhythm. They’ve already climbed back into the top half of the majors in fielding percentage and are tied for 10th in fewest errors (10), but that doesn’t mean they are their usual slick-fielding selves. They’ve had several instances of late when confusion and faulty communication have cost them cheap hits, particularly on soft popups between the outfield and infield. They committed only three errors last week, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. They’ve set a very high standard over the past few years, so maybe we’re just expecting too much.
Every week of the regular season, columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.