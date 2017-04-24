Peter Schmuck's Orioles report card

Patrick Semansky / AP

Apparently, scoring a bunch of runs is overrated. The Orioles offense continues to score the bare minimum on an almost daily basis. In the six games last week, the usually explosive O’s lineup scored a total of 15 runs, which works out to an average of just 2.5 runs per game. The combined batting average was .219 and the combined on-base percentage was a meager .277. So, why do we care when the pitching has been so terrific that the Orioles again won both series and posted a 4-2 record? Not a lot of big individual numbers obviously, but Adam Jones remains the most consistent hitter on the team. He tied for the team lead with four RBIs for the week and hit safely in five of the six games. He has had at least one hit in 15 of the 17 games this season. Mark Trumbo snapped out of a funk to lead the Orioles regulars with a .273 average and a .333 OBP, but he’s still waiting for his first home run since his dramatic walkoff on Opening Day. It’s been a tough slog for everybody.