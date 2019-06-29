Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the weekend of July 15-17

Brian Blanco / Getty Images
Even though it was a very short week, it was a tough week to evaluate because it’s hard to figure out whether the Tampa Bay Rays pitched very well or the Orioles had a faulty approach at the plate. The Orioles averaged less than three runs and seven hits per game and were a combined 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position. They were too aggressive at times and had trouble making contact (14 strikeouts) in Sunday’s game against Jake Odorizzi. Even so, they picked up where they left off last weekend, making do with less offense and winning four games in a five-game stretch by two runs or fewer.
It took a bit longer than I predicted three weeks ago, but the Orioles have ascended into the top 10 in fielding percentage. The club struggled during the absence of J.J. Hardy and ranked as low as 20th, which was wildly out of character for a Buck Showalter team. They have steadily climbed back up the rankings and probably will be in the top five by the time the regular season ends. Over the weekend, the O’s played errorless baseball and continued to flash their infield prowess, which continues to bail out their struggling starting pitchers. First baseman Chris Davis may be struggling to make contact at the plate, but he has played terrific Gold Glove-caliber defense all season.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.
