Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the weekend of July 15-17

Brian Blanco / Getty Images

Even though it was a very short week, it was a tough week to evaluate because it’s hard to figure out whether the Tampa Bay Rays pitched very well or the Orioles had a faulty approach at the plate. The Orioles averaged less than three runs and seven hits per game and were a combined 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position. They were too aggressive at times and had trouble making contact (14 strikeouts) in Sunday’s game against Jake Odorizzi. Even so, they picked up where they left off last weekend, making do with less offense and winning four games in a five-game stretch by two runs or fewer.