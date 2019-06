Joseph Garnett Jr. / Getty Images

The offense showed some teeth against the Toronto Blue Jays awhile back, but is back to being a three-run machine. The O’s averaged exactly three runs per game over the past week and batted a tepid .252 overall. If not for infielders Jonathan Villar and Renato Núñez, they wouldn’t have done much of anything. Villar was the big offensive star for the week, batting.409 with a homer, four runs, five RBI and three stolen bases. He accounted for seven total runs. Núñez batted .318 with two homers and three RBI, accounting for five total runs. That’s 12 of the 18 the club scored for the week. Caleb Joseph batted .400 for the week based almost entirely on his 3-for-3 performance on Sunday. Trey Mancini finally cooled off, managing just four hits in 24 at-bats.