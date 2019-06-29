Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the week of Sept. 19-25

Matt Hazlett / Getty Images
Before anyone gets too excited about the three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, consider this. The Orioles still scored three runs or fewer in two of the three games and have now scored three or fewer in eight of their last nine games. The team batting average for the week was a dismal .193 and the O’s averaged 2.7 runs in the seven games they played last week. Trey Mancini provided a nice diversion with three homers, a double and a single in his first 11 major league at-bats and Mark Trumbo keeps hitting big home runs, but you don’t get to the playoffs averaging six hits and eight strikeouts per game.
Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun
Maybe it was just late-season fatigue, but the always-tight Orioles defense just didn’t look like itself last week, especially during the four-game sweep by the Red Sox. The O’s committed five errors during that series and added one more over the weekend to fall a bit in the major league rankings for fielding percentage and fewest errors. They now rank fourth in the AL behind the Tigers, Astros and Red Sox in fielding percentage (though all of those teams round off to .987) and also fourth in the league (7th overall) in fewest errors with 76.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.