Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the week of Sept. 19-25

Before anyone gets too excited about the three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, consider this. The Orioles still scored three runs or fewer in two of the three games and have now scored three or fewer in eight of their last nine games. The team batting average for the week was a dismal .193 and the O’s averaged 2.7 runs in the seven games they played last week. Trey Mancini provided a nice diversion with three homers, a double and a single in his first 11 major league at-bats and Mark Trumbo keeps hitting big home runs, but you don’t get to the playoffs averaging six hits and eight strikeouts per game.