The O’s offense had a fairly typical week, averaging 3.7 runs per game, but did post a respectable 2.49 combined batting average. That’s right on the median average for the 30 major league teams. The big highlight for the week was the performance of DJ Stewart, who took awhile to get his first major league hit but hasn’t looked back since. In five games last week, he batted .583 (7 for 12) with four runs, two home runs and six RBI. That made him responsible for eight of the club’s 22 runs. Renato Nunez also had a nice week, with a .357 average and a couple of home runs, while Trey Mancini remains the team’s most steady hitters with a .280 average (7 for 25). Overall, consistency remained an issue. The O’s scored four runs or more in three games and two runs or fewer in the other three.