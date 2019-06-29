Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the week of Sept. 12-18

Patrick Semansky / AP

Maybe the Orioles need to count their blessings after averaging just 3.4 runs in their seven games last week. They managed to win four of those seven games despite scoring two runs or fewer four times. They showed some ability to play small ball on a few occasions, but generally fell back on their usual formula. They were 4-1 in the games in which they sent at least one ball over the fence. They hit a total of 10 homers last week, which is about par for the course, but they’ll need to average about two per game to challenge baseball’s single-season homer record.