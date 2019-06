Gail Burton / Associated Press

Just another week of offensive inconsistency. The Orioles averaged 3.5 runs per game, but they spent time on both sides of the productivity spectrum. They scored five runs or more in three of the six games and scored a total of two runs in the other three. They were shut out twice. Rookie infielder Breyvic Valera led the team with a .455 batting average (5 for 11). Cedric Mullins led the team with eight hits and batted .348 and Jonathan Villar was the most run-productive hitter in the lineup, accounting for six of the club’s 21 runs with two homers, four RBI and four runs scored. Overall, the Orioles batted just .226 with five home runs.