Patrick Semansky / AP

The Orioles scored two runs in a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at the start of the week and six runs in a pair of losses to the Yankees that were bookended by related postponements. So, add that up and you’ve got a week in which the team averaged 1.6 runs per game. So, it should be easy to conclude from a week that featured six runs on 36 hits that the Orioles continue to have trouble stringing enough hits together to push a runner around the bases. That’s pretty much it in a nutshell. If they don’t hit home runs, they don’t score, and when they hit only solo home runs, they don’t score very much. They hit five solo home runs last week, three of them by Manny Machado. Adam Jones also had a good week, but he and Machado were the only regulars who batted better than .222 over the five games.