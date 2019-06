Daniel Shirey / Getty Images

The Orioles seem to be getting the band back together. The return of Tim Beckham from the disabled list Monday gives manager Buck Showalter the opportunity to reconstruct the Opening Day infield for the first time since April. The O’s already were showing some improvement defensively. They made just two errors last week and rose to 17th in the majors in fielding percentage. They also have improved their ranking for fewest errors, tying for 16th in the league. In past years, I would have predicted that they would end up in the top five in those departments by the end of the season, but not this year. Getting into the upper half of the 30 major league teams is possible, however.