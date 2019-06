The Orioles averaged just over three runs per game over their six games against the Red Sox and Marlins last week, but the devil was in the distribution. They scored 14 of those runs on Saturday and Sunday and just five in the other four games. Mark Trumbo and Jace Peterson helped pull the club out of an eight-game losing streak. Trumbo had three hits, including a homer and a double, and Peterson tied a career high with four RBIs. Overall, the Orioles batted just .227 and were shut out for the seventh and eighth time this season.