The hitters flexed their muscles several times this week, scoring seven or more runs in three of the six games, but it was feast or famine. They scored a total of seven runs in the other three games. New second baseman Jonathan Villar, who hit his first Orioles home run Sunday, has put a spark in the O’s offense. So has Renato Núñez, who hit safely in every game last week and had multihit performances in four of them. Mark Trumbo was the big bopper. He batted .438 with three homers and nine RBIs and registered his 1,000th career hit Saturday night. Overall, Orioles batted .288 and hit eight home runs.